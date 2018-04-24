Rolls-Royce Adamas series has carbon fiber Spirit of Ecstasy

Apr 24, 2018
Follow Jeff

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Adamas Collection

Rolls-Royce is embracing its dark side. The British automaker is on a quest to expand its bespoke offerings, and the Black Badge cars are part of this journey. Now there's a handful of new members in the group and you can refer to them as the Adamas Collection.

There will be 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns that receive the Adamas treatment. What that entails is a whole lot of darkness, and the results are stunning. Right away you'll find a Spirit of Ecstasy that's not the shining example of luxury you expect to find. Instead, the lovely lady has been machined from carbon fiber. This is the first time that Rolls has ever crafted its iconic leading woman in the light yet strong material. She's comprised of 294 layers of aerospace grade carbon fiber and it takes 68 hours for her form to take shape.

The main tone is black for the exterior skin as well, but the cars are finished with either an Aphrodite Red or Morpheus Blue contrasting hue. Once you step into the cabin, the darkness continues to envelop the soul of this Goodwood-built machine. Rolls-Royce has utilized laboratory diamonds to coddle the Black Badge infinity symbol inside the car. Overhead you'll find 1,340 fiberoptic lights to create another diamond pattern. For the first time, the overhead lamps use graded intensity that shades or highlights the pattern presented overhead.

A final luxurious touch occurs when one enters or exits the car. An illuminated sill plate reminds the owner that their vehicle is one of 30 or 40, depending on which model they've chosen. 

As more and more premium and luxury features filter down to vehicles within the means of the proletariat, it's up to Rolls-Royce to continually push the true luxury bar ever higher. The Adamas Collection cars do that, and they do so with a delightfully sinister air.

HI-RES GALLERY: Rolls-Royce Black Badge Adamas Collection
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Infiniti confirms electrified sedan based on Q Inspiration concept Infiniti confirms electrified sedan based on Q Inspiration concept
German firm readies Range Rover 6x6 pickup German firm readies Range Rover 6x6 pickup
Rolls-Royce Adamas series has carbon fiber Spirit of Ecstasy Rolls-Royce Adamas series has carbon fiber Spirit of Ecstasy
Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan debuts in Beijing Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan debuts in Beijing
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.