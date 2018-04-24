Audi A4 Cabriolet to make a comeback?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2002 Audi A4 Cabriolet Enlarge Photo

Audi's A4 Cabriolet has a bit of a cult following and now the nameplate may be on its way back to the market.

The A4 Cabriolet was phased out in 2008 to make way for the A5 Cabriolet but could return to not only replace the A5 Cabriolet but also the A3 Cabriolet and TT Roadster, AutoBild suggests.

It seems it's not just sedans that are losing out to SUVs. Sales of two-door cars, particularly convertibles, are also on the decline. For example, only about 15,000 A5 Cabriolets were sold worldwide in 2017, and the respective numbers for the A3 Cabriolet and TT Roadster are even lower.

Mercedes-Benz last year indicated that it will prune back some of its many convertible offerings.

Interestingly, AutoBild also suggests that Audi might base the A4 Cabriolet on the MQB platform instead of the more expensive MLB platform found in the A4 sedan. The MQB platform is used in the A3 Cabriolet and can be expanded all the way up to vehicles the size of the Volkswagen Atlas mid-size SUV.

By using the MQB, Audi could keep costs low and undercut the price of rival models like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and BMW 4-Series Convertible.

Stay tuned.