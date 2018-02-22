BMW M8 Gran Coupe concept rumored for Geneva debut





BMW 8-Series Concept, 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo

We'd already suspected we'd see the production version of the BMW 8-Series make its formal debut at the 2018 Geneva motor show, but a new rumor suggests we may see another 8-Series variant in concept form as well.

BMW Blog reported on Thursday that Geneva will play host to the debut of the M8 Gran Coupe concept. We do expect to see some sort of M concept in Geneva, but it could very well be the regular M8 coupe. So far, we know BMW plans for an 8-Series coupe, an 8-Series convertible, and an M8. Other variants are far from confirmed just yet.

The report said BMW will use the M8 Gran Coupe as a design study, meaning technical details will be limited. However, it's quite likely the M5's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine will lurk under the hood. The story also alleged the M8 Gran Coupe will feature a new ZF 8-speed automatic transmission, and 0-62 mph should happen in around 3.0 seconds.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a Gran Coupe model, either. Last year, BMW Blog also reported a regular 8-Series Gran Coupe was scheduled for launch in late 2019. Production of the 8-Series will likely begin later this year ahead of a 2019 launch as a 2020 model vehicle. The most specific intel pegged an 8-Series Gran Coupe for a debut in the third quarter of 2019.

BMW is said to be keeping the M8 Gran Coupe concept a surprise and will not provide details online ahead of time. If it's true, we'll have the answer in just a couple weeks. The Geneva motor show opens on March 6.