Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Hyundai Kite, PPE platform: Car News Headlines

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG has given us our best look yet at its upcoming standalone sedan, which will go by the name GT Coupe. It makes its debut in a couple of weeks at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

Also in Geneva will be the Hyundai Kite concept. Hyundai didn't actually design the car, however. That task went to the students at the Istituto Europeo di Design in Turin, Italy.

Audi and Porsche have teamed up to develop a next-generation electric car platform. Called the PPE, the first cars based on the platform will arrive in 2021.

GT Coupe is AMG's standalone sedan debuting in Geneva

Hyundai and IED students team up for Kite concept

First EVs on Audi and Porsche's PPE platform coming in 2021

2019 Subaru Ascent undercuts competition with $32,970 base price

Mercedes says first EQ electric car will debut in Geneva

Trump backs 25-cent gas-tax boost for road repairs and infrastructure (maybe)

Vacuum company Dyson plans at least 3 electric cars

2018 Tesla Model X review

Mercedes-AMG A35 tipped to arrive with 335 hp, electric compressor

Tesla now makes almost 1,000 Model 3s a week, Bloomberg tracker estimates