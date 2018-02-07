Polestar 2 coming in 2019 followed by Polestar 3 in 2022

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Polestar 1 Enlarge Photo

Volvo last October spun off its Polestar performance arm into a standalone brand for high-performance electric cars and revealed the first model in the form of the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1.

But Polestar isn’t taking the slow road to success. The brand is already constructing its own plant in Chengdu, China and will follow up the Polestar 1 with Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 models in the next few years.

Speaking with Auto Express, the brand's CEO Thomas Ingenlath, previously the head of design at Volvo, said the Polestar 2 will be revealed in 2019 before entering production in 2020. He said a Polestar 3 would then follow roughly two years later.

Ingenlath described the Polestar 2 as an electric sedan targeting the Tesla Model 3. It is expected to be the most popular model in Polestar's lineup.

Thomas Ingenlath Enlarge Photo

Around 2022 we'll see the Polestar 3 enter production. Ingenlath described this model as being a “low and aerodynamic” SUV. It too will be an electric car, thus making it a potential rival to the Tesla Model Y.

Polestar is thought to be planning a convertible as its fourth model, possibly an open-top version of the Polestar 1. However, the brand is yet to commit to such a car, at least publically.

Polestar will have its own stores, including here in the United States. However, the brand is hopeful buyers will flock to subscription-style ownership programs, something Volvo has just started doing with its Care by Volvo program. Polestar is looking at having multiple tiers for its subscriptions. The basic subscription will include the car along with maintenance and insurance. Higher tiers will include more services, including possibly the ability to swap between different Polestar models as well as having a Polestar car available at your vacation spot.

Around 5,000 people have expressed interest in the Polestar 1, though the car will be limited to just 500 units per year because of its finnicky carbon fiber construction. The first examples are due to roll of the line at the Chengdu plant next year. Pricing hasn't been announced but is expected to start around $177,000.