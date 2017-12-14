US among initial launch markets for Polestar 1

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The United States will be among the first countries to be offered the new Polestar 1 when the plug-in hybrid coupe starts deliveries in 2019. The others will include Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany and China.

Polestar says the countries were selected in part due to the level of interest surrounding the Polestar 1. Since the car’s reveal in October, potential customers have been able to register their interest via Polestar’s website. Actual orders won’t be booked until early 2018, however.

Polestar will offer its cars via a subscription model similar to Volvo’s new Care by Volvo program. You pay a monthly fee that in addition to the car covers the cost of insurance and servicing. The subscription will also provide access to other services to be announced closer to launch. Basically, your only additional cost will be fuel.

Polestar is also looking at traditional outright sales. Polestar spokesman Duncan Forrester told Motor Authority in October that the price on a Polestar 1 would likely start at around $150,000.

Polestar 1 Enlarge Photo

That might seem steep, but the Polestar 1 isn’t simply an S90 with two doors lopped off. The body is almost entirely composed of carbon fiber and needs to be bonded to a steel chassis in a somewhat finicky process.

You’re also getting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with 600 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque on tap. A supercharged and turbocharged inline-4 powers the front wheels while a pair of electric motors power the rear wheels. The vehicle is also able to travel on electric power alone, in which case the range will be approximately 93 miles.

Within two years of the arrival of the Polestar 1, Polestar will add a Polestar 2 electric sedan, Polestar 3 electric SUV, and a fourth model likely to be a convertible.

Production of the Polestar 1 and all future models from the brand will take place at a plant currently under construction in China.