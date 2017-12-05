Report: Polestar’s 4th car to be a convertible

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Polestar 1

Volvo in October spun off its Polestar performance arm into a standalone brand for high-performance electric cars, and revealed the first model from the brand: the Polestar 1.

But Polestar isn’t taking the slow road to success. The brand wants a 4-car lineup by as early as 2020, a spokesperson for Polestar told Motor Trend.

Beyond the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe, there will be a Polestar 2 electric sedan and Polestar 3 electric SUV. Polestar hasn’t revealed what form its fourth car will take but Motor Trend predicts it will be a convertible. This suggests that we could finally see a C70 successor, albeit Polestar badged.

The Polestar 1 will start deliveries in early 2019 and be followed later that year by the Polestar 2. The Polestar 3 and the yet-to-be-announced Polestar 4 will both arrive in 2020.

The quick gestation is made possible due to the sharing of platforms with Volvo. The Polestar 2 will likely be related to Volvo’s next-generation S60, just as the Polestar 1 is related to Volvo’s S90 (around 50 percent of the components are common). And the Polestar 3 will likely be related to the Volvo XC60 or XC90.

Polestar plans to market its cars online and is looking at offering subscriptions, something Volvo has just started doing with its Care by Volvo program. According to Motor Trend, Polestar will have multiple tiers for its subscriptions. The basic subscription will include the car along with maintenance and insurance. Higher tiers will include more services, including possibly the ability to swap between different Polestar models as well as having a Polestar car available when you go on vacation.

All Polestar cars will be made at the brand's new plant under construction in China. The plant, located in the city of Chengdu, will be completed in mid-2018.