Senna's race-winning McLaren Formula 1 car heads to auction

Auction house Bonhams has consigned a real piece of motorsport history for its next sale event: a McLaren Formula 1 car driven by the legendary Ayrton Senna.

The car is a McLaren-Ford MP4/8A that Senna competed with in the 1993 Formula 1 World Championship, and it was driven to victory that season in the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

The McLaren racer runs a Ford-Cosworth V-8 that was selected after the British team ended its successful partnership with Honda for powertrains.

Senna was skeptical of the Ford-powered car, but by the end of the season it became one of the most competitive of all contemporary Grand Prix car designs. Senna personally raced this particular car in eight races. In its debut, the Brazilian placed second overall. That was at the Spanish Grand Prix.

We imagine Senna's attachment will help garner big money at the Bonhams auction. Many regard Senna as one of motorsport's greatest drivers, a feat not forgotten today. Most recently, McLaren named its latest hypercar after the late racer.

The McLaren F1 car will head to auction on May 11 at Bonhams' Monaco auction. Ahead of its sale, the car will be on display at Le Grand Palais between February 6 and 8.