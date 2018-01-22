2017 Ford GT and first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt bring big bucks at auction

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It wasn't just Chevrolet raising big bucks for charity during the past weekend's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. In fact, it was a Ford that raised the most funds, in this case a 2017 GT that sold on Saturday—with Ford's full blessing—for $2.55 million.

The car was offered up by car collector Ron Pratte, with the proceeds going to The Autism Society of North Carolina’s Ignite Program and the Autism Alliance of Michigan.

Ford also offered up on the day the first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt, a car that was only revealed a week ago at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

First retail 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt at Barrett-Jackson auction Enlarge Photo

The Mustang managed to raise $300,000 for the Boys Republic charity, which runs a school in Chino Hills, California for troubled youth. This is the same school that Steve McQueen, who drove the original Dark Highland Green 1968 Mustang in the movie “Bullitt,” attended in the 1940s.

McQueen's son Chad was on hand to cheer on the crowd. So were other celebs including Jay Leno and George W. Bush. The former president was there to help sell the first retail 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Edition and even signed the car for its buyer, who bid $1.4 million.

Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson together with his wife Carolyn also sold one of their own cars for charity at the auction. It was a 1988 Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition, which managed to raise $350,000 for the American Heart Association.