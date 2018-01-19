300 mph in the Koenigsegg Agera RS? It's doable





The Koenigsegg Agera RS claimed the production-car top speed record last November with a 277.9 mph run, but the company said higher speeds aren't out of the question—they're just not a priority.

Christian von Koenigsegg and Michelin product manager Eric Schmedding spoke with The Drive in a report published on Thursday, and both conceded the Agera RS could go even faster. The Agera RS actually clocked its top-speed run with factory Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. They're the same tires Bugatti uses for the Chiron with slight tweaks made for the Swedish supercar.

Schmedding said the tires aren't intended to reach speeds the Agera RS managed, but after extensive validation, his team found they were up to the task. After crunching the data to see how quickly the car would accelerate after 200 mph, Michelin began validating the tires to meet the top-speed record requirement. Perhaps to some surprise, they met all requirements with flying colors.

So, what does this mean for future top-speed runs like the coveted 300 mph figure? "It's very doable," Koenigsegg himself said. However, he said the Agera RS would need greater rpm and a longer gear ratio, "but we could hit 300 right now."

Even though the tires could make it to 300 mph, the car itself is a major factor. At speeds above 200 mph, heat builds up incredibly quickly, and the longer it would take for the car to climb past 250 mph, 260 mph, and so on, the greater the risk for failure, Schmedding said.

Despite both men agreeing 300 mph is very doable, Koenigsegg said it's not the company's objective right now. Perhaps in the future we'll see even greater speeds because as long as people like Koenigsegg exist, records will be around to be broken.