2018 Infiniti QX80, 2018 Jeep Wrangler, McLaren Senna: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Infiniti QX80 Enlarge Photo

It’s big, it’s tough, it’s luxurious, and now it doesn’t look too bad, either. We’re talking about Infinti’s 2018 QX80 which has received some significant updates. The vehicle is built like a tank and fully capable off the road thanks to its Nissan Patrol roots, and with the updates it’s much easier on the eyes.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

If you like your luxury SUVs to be smaller, we’ve got good news for you. A prototype for the next-generation Range Rover Evoque has been spotted and reveals that there will be plenty of influences from Land Rover’s sexy Range Rover Velar in the design.

2018 Jeep Wrangler first drive, Tucson, Arizona Enlarge Photo

If it’s a true off-roader you’re after, then it’s hard to ignore the Jeep Wrangler, which has just been redesigned. We've just driven the vehicle and discovered it delivers everything we were hoping for and more, making it the best Wrangler yet.

2018 Cadillac CTS-V Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we just drove is the Cadillac CTS-V. The 640-horsepower super sedan is a bit of a performance bargain when you compare it with its direct rivals. Not only does it have a much lower starting price, but it also has the most power. It also has loads of street cred.

McLaren Senna Enlarge Photo

McLaren this week showed the latest addition to its flagship Ultimate Series range. The car is called the Senna, and it’s a bare-knuckled track car that you can also drive on the streets. All 500 examples have been sold, with the build slot for the final car managing to raise $2.67 million at a charity auction.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz this week revealed the interior of its new G-Class and confirmed the vehicle for a debut next month at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The interior of the new G features a modern design with technology on par with high-end models like the S-Class, though there are also some elements that link the model to the original of the 1970s.