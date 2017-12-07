Bugatti's $2.61M Chiron recalled over faulty seat recliners





Bugatti Chiron first drive Enlarge Photo

Even the most opulent vehicles sometimes can't avoid a recall. Case in point: the Bugatti Chiron. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration announced a recall for 2017 and 2018 model year Chirons in late November due to faulty seat recliners.

In total, the NHTSA said the faulty seat recliners potentially affect 47 Chirons in total. The seat recliners may feature improperly welded brackets, and if they fail, the driver's seating position may suddenly change. Thus, the likelihood of a crash increases. Bugatti service centers will inspect the seat recliner brackets and replace the seat assembly, if deemed necessary, free of charge. Dealerships will receive the official recall notice on December 8.

It's unclear how many Chirons the brand has built thus far, but it can't be many. Deliveries of the supercar began this past March. Bugatti previously said it would limit the supercar's production to just 500 units, and it will build roughly 70 cars per year, each housing an 8.0-liter W-16 engine with 1,480 horsepower. The car's top speed is capped at 261 mph because no tire can handle the forces beyond that, though, it could change if tire technology advances.

Bugatti did not report any crashes or fatalities related to the seat recliner recall. The company will notify owners and expects to begin the recall on December 11.