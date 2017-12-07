Cadillac XT4 spied, Honda self-driving car confirmed, Lamborghini Urus design detailed: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Cadillac will launch a compact crossover SUV on the market next year. To be called the XT4, the vehicle will go up against the likes of the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, and we hear it might also offer a plug-in hybrid option.

Honda aims to have on the market by 2025 a car with Level 4 self-driving capability. This would allow a driver to take their eyes off the road and in some cases even nap behind the wheel.

Why does the Lamborghini Urus look the way it does? We talked to the men and women involved with the project to find out.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots

Honda to partner with China’s SenseTime on AI tech for self-driving cars

How Lamborghini evolved from the LM002 to the Urus

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar review

2019 Ford Focus spy shots

Jaguar I-Pace electric car testing: 200 cars, 1.5 million miles, and counting

VW manager receives 7-year prison term, $400K fine for diesel scandal

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee review

Fisker reveals Orbit self-driving shuttle

Judge sides with Tesla, slams dealer association in Missouri