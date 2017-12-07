Fisker reveals Orbit self-driving shuttle





Fisker Orbit self-driving shuttle Enlarge Photo

Henrik Fisker is yet to launch the first product from his revived Fisker automotive brand, the much-hypered EMotion electric sport sedan, but he's already hinting at another model for the brand.

Fisker tweeted this first image of what he's calling the Orbit, an electric self-driving shuttle for "smart cities," this past Sunday.

While the EMotion sedan won't be ready until 2019, per Fisker, the Orbit will be available as early as October of 2018. That's significant since most companies working on self-driving cars are only now taking the human backup driver out and have yet to truly tackle colder, more inclement areas.

The tweet did not provide any additional details on the electric shuttle's powertrain, range, charging capability, or technology to handle its self-driving capability. Boss Magazine reported Fisker will partner with Hakim Unique Group, a Chinese company, to produce the Orbit.

On the design front, from the lone photo provided, the Orbit is properly futuristic with a transportation pod look. The shuttle's destination also reads across the large window, which certainly backs up Fisker's claim that the Orbit is meant for urban areas. It's unclear how many riders can climb aboard the shuttle.

Fisker could use next month's 2018 Consumer Electronics Show to provide more information on the Orbit. The company will show the production EMotion in person for the first time during the tech show and provide more details on its charging capability. Fisker recently filed patents for solid-state battery technology, which will supposedly be ready for automotive applications around 2023. The touted batteries could provide a range of 500 miles and fast charging in as little as one minute.