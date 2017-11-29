2018 North American Car & Truck/Utility of the Year finalists announced





In about six weeks time we will know the winners of the annual North American Car & Truck/Utility of the Year (NACTOY) awards. Thanks to an announcement today at the Los Angeles auto show, we know which cars, trucks, and SUVs, have a shot to take the coveted trophies.

The NACTOY organizers revealed the three finalists for the three categories that make up the prestigious awards today.

This marks the second year that the awards have been expanded from two categories to three. Last year, NACTOY split the Truck/Utility category in two, though it caused a bit of an issue this year as only one true pickup truck qualified for the awards. The group made the decision to put the body-on-frame Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator in the Truck class this year, and both vehicles moved on to be finalists because that only moved the class to three, the minimum number required for finalist voting.

The original field consisted of 29 vehicles, with 11 cars, 15 utilities, and the three aforementioned trucks.

Following a vote of nearly 60 automotive journalists from outlets across North America, the following vehicles moved on to the final vote:

Car of the Year

Truck of the Year

Utility Vehicle of the Year

The judging panel includes four editors from the Internet Brands team. Each judge was charged with evaluating the contenders based on such factors as innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, and value. The winners of the 2017 awards were the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chrysler Pacifica, and Honda Ridgeline.

For more from the L.A. auto show, head to our dedicated hub.