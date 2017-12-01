Saleen S1, Aria FXE, Aston Martin Vantage: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Saleen S1 Enlarge Photo

Saleen is back with a new standalone sports car called the S1. The mid-engine marvel packs a 450-horsepower 4-cylinder and weighs just 2,685 pounds thanks to aluminum and carbon fiber construction.

Another American firm, Aria Group, has unveiled a hybrid supercar with 1,150 horsepower. Right now it’s just a concept but production of 400 examples is planned.

Aston Martin’s new Vantage has been revealed to the public. It has 503 hp from a twin-turbo V-8.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Saleen reveals S1 sports car, plans Chinese production

America’s Aria unveils 1,150-HP hybrid supercar at LA Auto Show

2019 Aston Martin Vantage debuts with bold look, raucous V-8

The 7 most important cars at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Ford sues John Cena for flipping 2017 GT early

Toyota to build megawatt electric and hydrogen plant fueled by California bio-waste

Chris Bangle designs a bigger-than-it-looks electric city car

2018 Lexus RX review

Mazda to build new CX-7 at US plant?

Car dealers are woefully unprepared for electric vehicles: study