BMW X5 spied, Jeep Wrangler hybrid confirmed, Hyundai Veloster teased: Today’s Car News

2019 BMW X5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW is working on new generation of its X5. The latest testers are wearing barely any camouflage gear, suggesting the reveal can’t be far.

Jeep has finally put all the rumors to rest by confirming that its recently revealed JL Wrangler will be available as a plug-in hybrid. The hybrid option will be launched for 2020.

Hyundai has a new Veloster coming. The car will make its debut in January at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and new teasers suggest it will sport a very athletic look.

