BMW X5 spied, Jeep Wrangler hybrid confirmed, Hyundai Veloster teased: Today’s Car News

2019 BMW X5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
BMW is working on new generation of its X5. The latest testers are wearing barely any camouflage gear, suggesting the reveal can’t be far.
Jeep has finally put all the rumors to rest by confirming that its recently revealed JL Wrangler will be available as a plug-in hybrid. The hybrid option will be launched for 2020.
Hyundai has a new Veloster coming. The car will make its debut in January at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and new teasers suggest it will sport a very athletic look.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 BMW X5 spy shots and video
Shocking: 2020 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric coming
2019 Hyundai Veloster teased ahead of 2018 Detroit auto show
2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show
2018 GMC Yukon Denali spawns Ultimate Black Edition
Iconic Vespa Scooter, now 70 years old, gets brand-new electric powertrain
Care by Volvo subscription service for XC40 starts at $600 per month
2019 Subaru Ascent video preview
Toyota FT-AC off-road concept debuts at 2017 LA Auto Show
Tesla opens second huge China charging station for 50 electric cars
