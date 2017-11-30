2019 Hyundai Veloster teased ahead of 2018 Detroit auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai’s Veloster is a great deal of fun for buyers on a budget. It offers agile handling, punchy performance and decent space, all for a reasonable starting price of around $18k.

Soon, a sharp-looking successor will arrive on the scene. The new Veloster is due for a debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show taking place in Detroit next January, and Hyundai has given us our first official look at the car in a series of teasers.

The teasers, plus our own spy shots of prototypes, show that the new Veloster will maintain the unique shape of the current model, including the signature three-doors-and-hatch configuration. (The current Veloster features a single door on the driver side and two on the passenger side.)

A low, wide grille dominates the front, while at the rear there’s a center-mounted exhaust with dual exit pipes. The flared fender vents on the car also add a nice touch of athleticism.

This time around there will be a standard Veloster and more potent Veloster N developed by Hyundai’s in-house tuner. Residing under the hood of the standard Veloster should be a version of the 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the current Veloster Turbo. In the Veloster N, expect to find a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. Power in this model could reach as high as 271 horsepower, while the standard model will likely have around 200 hp.

The North American International Auto Show starts on January 14. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.