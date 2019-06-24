Audi has just launched the new Q8 but there are sportier S and RS versions in the pipeline, the first of which has been revealed. Unfortunately, it packs a diesel V-8 and thus won't make it to the United States.

Mini has released new details on its upcoming John Cooper Works GP. It will have more than 300 horsepower and be limited to just 3,000 units worldwide.

Retired racer Dick Johnson is preparing a special Mustang with more power than the latest Shelby GT500. Unfortunately, all build slots were sold before the car has even been shown.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi SQ8 revealed with diesel V-8

New Mini John Cooper Works GP hits the 'Ring

Aussie team readies 850-horsepower Ford Mustang

Review update: 2020 Hyundai Palisade does family-like suppertime

Jaguar will reportedly follow electric XJ with gas-powered models

Tesla Model 3 transformed into DIY electric pickup

Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two finish at 2019 Formula One French Grand Prix

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax diesel is the quiet-talking, big bet by GM

Collector discovers his Porsche 356 was brand's first Le Mans-winning car

China lets air out of its EV market with new restrictions on startups