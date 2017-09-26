Liberty Walk wide-body Ford Mustang revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Liberty Walk is not at all shy at attempting to add a wide-body kit to a car.

The Japanese tuning shop has kits designed for a wide variety of cars ranging from the obvious, such as the Nissan GT-R and Toyota 86, to the more exotic, such as the Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 488 GTB.

The latest kit cooked up by Liberty Walk is for the Ford Mustang. Liberty Walk has some experience with American muscle. Its kit for the Dodge Challenger is one of the firm’s most famous.

The Mustang kit was revealed this week ahead of a formal debut during the J Nation tuning fest taking place in Japan in on October 9.

The kit consists of fender flares, a hood, front splitter, side skits, a rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser. Adjustable air suspension from Airrex and ultra-wide wheels and tires complete the look.

The kit doesn’t quite have the OEM-like quality of another wide-body kit for the Mustang developed by Shelby American, although that’s never really the aim of Liberty Walk. For example, you’ll notice the fender flares have exposed rivets. It’s a signature styling cue of the Japanese firm.

If you’re interested, the kit can be ordered now from Liberty Walk’s website. The complete kit will set you back $6,800. You can also get all of the parts separately so there’s something to suit every budget. Note, you'll have to factor in additional costs for installation and painting.