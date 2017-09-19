Caterham Seven SuperSprints sell out in just seven hours





Caterham Seven SuperSprint Enlarge Photo

Caterham set a company sales record with its limited-edition Seven SuperSprint, selling all 60 of them in seven hours at the Goodwood Revival.

Well, that didn’t take long. All 60 limited-edition Caterham Seven SuperSpints sports cars that debuted last Friday at the Goodwood Revival in England sold out in just seven hours.

That’s sixty Sevens in seven hours, proving once again that Caterham’s ultra-lightweight roadster is fast not only on the race track but on the sales floor. Caterham, which introduced the retro SuperSprint to celebrate its 60th anniversary, says it is the fastest-selling model in company history.

Twelve months ago, Caterham started its anniversary celebration by launching another retro roadster, the Seven Sprint, which sold out in seven days. Of the 60 SuperSprints, with prices started at £29,995 (about $39,500 US), 30 stayed in the UK and the other 30 went to European buyers.

Caterham said it is taking deposits on a waiting list in case of cancellations.

“There is quite clearly an appetite for retro-styled cars and we’ve tapped into that trend with the Sprint and SuperSprint,” David Ridley, Caterham’s chief commercial officer, said in a news release. “Having sold all 60, Goodwood’s wet weather far from dampened the mood on the Caterham stand.”

This article, written by Bob Golfen, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.