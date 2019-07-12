The Hyundai N performance division sells a hot version of the Elantra GT overseas. It's called the i30 N (the Elantra GT is badged an i30 outside the United States) and comes with the same mechanicals as the Veloster N.

Hyundai looks to be out testing a new version of its i30 N, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted recently on some of the Nürburgring's surrounding streets. It's thought to be a new lightweight special, something that was hinted at by Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann in a recent interview.

Lightweight mods are expected to include carbon fiber-reinforced plastic panels, light alloy wheels, and lightweight seats. The car will also likely boast some aerodynamic aids. The prototype sports a different front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser to the regular i30 N.

2018 Hyundai i30 N

No power gains are expected, so count on the car's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 to develop 246 horsepower in standard guise and 271 hp with an available Performance Package. The latter sees the i30 N hit 62 mph in 6.2 seconds and this lightweight special should shave a few tenths of a second off that pace. The sole transmission in the i30 N is a 6-speed manual.

The debut is expected to take place later this year; a strong possibility is September's Frankfurt International Motor Show. While we won't see the car in local showrooms, with any luck Hyundai will prepare a similar model based on the Veloster N.

Note, Hyundai is working on a standalone sports car for its N division. First announced in May, the sports car will boast some form of electrification and is expected to arrive in 2020.