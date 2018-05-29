2019 Acura RDX priced from $38,295

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The redesigned 2019 Acura RDX lands in showrooms June 1 carrying a starting price of $38,295, including destination.

That's roughly the same as the outgoing model equipped with the AcuraWatch suite of electronic driver aids, a feature that is standard on the 2019 RDX.

The base price is for a front-wheel-drive model. Add all-wheel drive and the price jumps to $40,295. That's a couple of grand less than Volvo's XC60 and about the same as the smaller BMW X2, so there's definitely value there.

The RDX is Acura's smallest crossover SUV, at least in the United States, and at one point the vehicle had very little in the way of decent competition. That hasn't been the case for a number of years, due mostly to strong alternatives from German brands, so Acura had to dig deep for this redesign. We're talking a new platform, a new powertrain and an interior that doesn't look like it's borrowed liberally from the Honda parts bin.

2019 Acura RDX Enlarge Photo

The sole powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that replaces the outgoing model's 3.5-liter V-6 and spins out 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent through a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

On the tech side, the infotainment system features a new touchpad controller and a 10.2-inch screen that sits up high in the driver's line of sight. The number of tech goodies can be expanded with available Technology and Advance packages. There's also the A-Spec package that adds larger wheels, gloss black accents, and an optional two-tone red and black interior.

Production of the 2019 RDX takes place in Ohio

Full pricing is listed below. All figures include a $995 destination charge.

2019 Acura RDX (FWD) - $38,295

2019 Acura RDX (FWD) with Technology Package - $41,495

2019 Acura RDX (FWD) A-Spec - $44,495

2019 Acura RDX (FWD) with Advance Package - $46,395

2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD - $40,295

2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD with Technology Package - $43,495

2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec - $46,495

2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD with Advance Package - $48,395