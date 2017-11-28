BMW 1-Series, Range Rover SVAutobiography, VW Tiguan R-Line: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Enlarge Photo

BMW is busy preparing the next generation of its 1-Series Hatchback. The car is closely related to the 1-Series sedan, though unlike the sedan the hatch will be sold in markets outside of China. Unfortunately, the United States isn’t expected to be one of them.

Land Rover has unveiled the ultra-luxurious SVAutobiography version of its recently updated Range Rover. Among the special touches is switchgear machined from solid aluminum with beautiful knurled details.

Volkswagen’s newest Tiguan looks good, though not at all sporty. You’ll soon be able to address that shortcoming with a new R-Line package.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 BMW 1-Series Hatchback spy shots and video

2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography dials up the luxury in Land Rover’s flagship SUV

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line adds style and spice for a reasonable price

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar review

Make your Skyline GT-R look like new with Nismo Heritage parts

Renault Samsung SM3 ZE electric sedan: battery upgrade gives 130-mile range in Korean tests

2019 Opel Mokka X spy shots

2018 Genesis G80 review

Faraday Future out of Formula E as Dragon Racing partnership ends

Chinese electric car startup SF Motors bought Tesla founder's battery-tech firm