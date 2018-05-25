Report: More than 1 hybrid variant pegged for next Porsche 911

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche is working on its next-generation 911 and the automaker has indicated that hybrid technology will play a role.

However, we've now learned that it could play a bigger role than previously thought.

Auto Express reported Thursday that the next 911, code-named the 992 and due on sale in 2019, will have at least two hybrid variants: a mid-range variant and a range-topper. It was previously thought that only a range-topping variant was coming, possibly badged a 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid and delivering 700 horsepower.

The British publication reports that the mid-range variant would likely pair the base 911 Carrera's rear-mounted engine, expected to be a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6, with an electric drive system at the front. A similar setup would be used for the range-topping variant but with a bigger, more powerful engine at the rear and a more powerful electric drive system at the front. In both cases the cars would be plug-in hybrids with all-wheel drive.

Such a strategy would mirror the one Porsche uses for hybrid variants of the Panamera and soon the Cayenne, too. Recall, there are two plug-in hybrid variants in the Panamera family: the 416-hp 4 E-Hybrid and the 680-hp Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Talk of a 911 hybrid dates back to 2012 but Porsche has been hesitant to add the technology to its iconic sports car due to weight and space taken up by a battery. We're talking up to 550 pounds of extra weight. Anyone who's been in a 918 Spyder knows how tight things are in the cabin. That's alright for a hypercar but not for a 911, which needs to be good enough for daily use.

According to Auto Express' sources, Porsche has enough experience with the technology to ensure any 911 hybrid will retain all of the qualities 911s are known for.