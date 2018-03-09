Porsche says 911 plug-in hybrid could make 700 horsepower





Porsche has tiptoed around a 911 plug-in hybrid for years, but the next-generation car will eventually add the option. The plug-in hybrid won't be just for efficiency and emissions, though, and the brand said it could help the car make 700 horsepower.

The ballpark power figure comes from Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who told Autocar on Tuesday that the 911 plug-in must be a "very strong performing car." He added it will be the "most powerful 911 we’ve ever had," before slipping the 700-hp figure in.

The 992-generation 911 was developed with electrification in mind after Porsche scrapped plans for a 911 hybrid with the current car due to weight.

According to the report, the 911 plug-in likely will borrow the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid's electric motor, which will pair with a turbocharged flat-6 engine. The electric motor alone makes 136 hp in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and noting the current 911 Turbo makes 540 hp, it's easy to see how 700 hp total is mighty likely.

Blume also said the 911 plug-in will boast a "special button" to access the electric "punch."

Previous reports peg the 911 plug-in hybrid to serve as a range-topping model, much like the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which produces 680 hp. Porsche is said to be targeting a 43-mile electric range with the 911 plug-in as well.

We won't likely see the electrified 911 until after 2020. The standard 2019 Porsche 911 will be revealed later this year.