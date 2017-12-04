Plug-in hybrid Porsche 911 likely for 2023





2020 Porsche 911 Turbo test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The on again, off again Porsche 911 plug-in hybrid is all but confirmed for production. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume let the news slip during the 2017 Los Angeles auto show that an electrified version of the iconic sports car will arrive around 2023.

He specifically made the comments when speaking to Automotive News (subscription required), which published the report on Monday. The 911 plug-in hybrid will arrive about four years after the launch of the next-generation car, which is due for a reveal at the end of 2018. Many will recall an electrified 911 was previously on the table for the current-generation car, but Porsche ultimately scrapped those plans. Blume reiterated the decision revolved around compromised performance due to battery weight. Porsche has engineered the next-generation 911's platform to encompass a plug-in hybrid system without compromises.

Blume added a plug-in hybrid 911 hasn't received final approval just yet but said it's "my opinion that we will go for it."

Previous reports on the next-generation 911 plug-in hybrid said the car will sit as a range-topping model similar to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. With the electric motor and batteries, the electrified hatchback produces 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. In fact, we called the car a distilled 918 Spyder that is hardly handicapped by its hefty hybrid system.

In the 911, Porsche will target a 43-mile all-electric range with next-generation batteries. Blume said the newest battery technology will also help keep weight under control while providing more power and range.