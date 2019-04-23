An amazing collection that includes no less than four original Shelby Cobras heads to auction next month.

The collection is from the estate of the late Steven Juliano and will be put under the hammer at Mecum's auction running May 14-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1967 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C Roadster

The cars include a 1967 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C Roadster, 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster, 1965 Shelby Cobra 289 Dragonsnake, and 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 Roadster—and each of them have estimates hovering around the $2 million mark.

Of these, the 1967 427 S/C Roadster is likely to garner the most attention. One of the uber-rare “Semi-Competition” cars, the model started out life as a race special but Shelby American never managed to build the mandated run of 100 cars for homologation purposes, so some of the cars that were built, 31 in total, were converted for road use. This one has had just five owners who put a total 10,760 miles on the clock.

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster

The regular 1966 427 Roadster was originally ordered by Dodge Olmsted of Arlington, Virginia. It traded hands a few times before a buyer in Japan acquired it in 1987. It stayed over there until 2010 when Juliano acquired it and is now probably one of the best maintained original Cobras in existence.

The 1964 289 Roadster is the oldest car here. It's the only Factory Stage III 289 built for street use, and it's also one of the most highly optioned Cobras of its day. Interestingly, it was originally ordered in Princess Blue with a black interior by Frye’s Ford of Belleville, Kansas. However, after taking delivery, first owner Brent Ascough Jr. of Topeka, Kansas, sent the car back to the factory to have it repainted the Ford Rangoon Red you see here.

1964 Shelby Cobra 289 Roadster

The 1965 Dragonsnake is also an interesting example of the Cobra lineage. It's one of just six original Dragonsnakes built by Shelby for drag racing. This one, a Factory Stage III car, was ordered by brothers Don and Mike Reimer of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, with the special-order yellow exterior chosen to match their Thunderbird tow vehicle.

Close to 2,000 cars will cross the block at Mecum's upcoming Indianapolis sale. Other highlights include a well-documented 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Convertible, the only 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T equipped with a sunroof from the factory, a 1971 440 Six Pack Plymouth 'Cuda Convertible, and a 1967 Yenko Chevrolet Camaro. And joining the cars will be some of Juliano famous pieces of road art.