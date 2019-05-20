Bring a Trailer is expanding its services to cater to the big boys. The online auction site, which oversees the sale of thousands of vintage and neo-classic cars, announced last Thursday two new auction tiers. Both focus on high-end collector cars and cater to sellers with more support—for a price.

What doesn't change is the "Classic" tier, which still costs $99. Anyone can sell their car on the platform for the $99 fee. Now, a new "Plus" and "White Glove" tier will handle more extravagant and high-dollar cars. The Plus tier adds professional photography to any listing. Like anything sold online, good photos often produce better sales results. Bring a Trailer will send a professional photographer to the seller for the best quality photos to support an auction listing. The price for the service jumps to $349 per car listed.

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, Bring a Trailer premium auction

The company opens its treasure chest of resources for the White Glove option, however. In addition to professional photography, Bring a Trailer will tailor the listing experience to the owner and the vehicle they want to sell. Each White Glove lister receives a concierge, professional writing and curating for the listing, and no-limit marketing. Bring a Trailer stressed there are many levers it can pull internally and externally to give a seller and his or her car maximum exposure. What isn't clear is how the company will decide if a car is worthy of the White Glove tier, or if any vehicle is open to the service.

We add that because Bring a Trailer gave real-world examples of the kinds of cars it imagines for the White Glove tier. Right now, a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is for sale via the White Glove service to showcase the company's capabilies. The top bid currently stands at $1 million with 17 days to go. The premium vehicle listings can run up to 21 days to attract more attention for sellers. Prices for the tier are not available, but we imagine that's due to the fact the service is so customizable.

Bring a Trailer's changes come as Hemmings prepares to launch its own rival to the company. The online car sales site, which has long focused on classic and vintage cars, will roll out its own online auction site. A Hemmings spokesperson told Motor Authority last month that the platform is still under development. It's unclear when the new service will launch.