The internet has provided auto enthusiasts so many ways to buy and sell cars, especially collectible and rare vehicles. Soon, we'll add another name to the online auction segment.

Hemmings Motor News announced April 10 that it will launch Hemmings Auctions. Consider the platform a direct competitor to Bring A Trailer, which specializes in listing more enthusiast-focused cars for sale on its site. Hemmings has long operated classifieds, but in the fast-paced world of the Internet, auctions can help sellers move metal quicker and perhaps earn even more money. For buyers, it provides another avenue to search for any sort of desired vehicle or perhaps the one that got away years ago.

The Pursuit Is On!

We’re designing a whole new online auction! The name that invented the collector car category is now the last word in online collector car auctions. Sign up today to receive the latest insider info as we launch:https://t.co/jAkSrWCDqY pic.twitter.com/QRsAqRxihS — Hemmings Motor News (@HemmingsNews) April 10, 2019

A Hemmings spokesman told Motor Authority that the auction platform is still under development and did not share a date for when it will go live. The company is "excited to deliver this requested product to its core customers," the spokesman added.

Bring A Trailer has basically gone unchecked in the past without core rivals, which makes Hemmings' entrance into the fray very interesting. Surely, Hemmings will pitch its platform as the best way to sell a collector car. However, Bring A Trailer also has a very loyal fanbase. From a marketing perspective, Hemmings and Bring A Trailer could court very different kinds of buyers and sellers.

The shakeup in the online car buying/selling field comes as a major player announced a big change. Craigslist will now charge $5 to publish a private sale ad for an automobile. The company has not acknowledged the change officially, but as of this past Monday, users are met with a notice that notes they will be charged $5 to publish the ad. On one hand, it could keep spam and shady ads off of the site. On the other, it could shift sales ads to more accessible (free) platforms such as Facebook Marketplace.

Bring A Trailer has fees associated with selling a car via its site and we imagine Hemmings will employ something similar. Stay tuned.