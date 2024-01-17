Ford on Wednesday took the covers off an F-150 Lightning-based concept that hints at the direction the automaker may take if it launches a performance-oriented electric truck.

It's called the F-150 Lightning Switchgear, and right now it's only a concept vehicle. It will serve as a testbed for future electric vehicles, just like the previous SuperVan, Mustang Mach-E 1400, and Mustang CobraJet 1400. However, unlike those earlier vehicles, Ford hasn't upped the power in its chase for performance, as the Switchgear matches the stock F-150 Lightning's maximum 580 hp.

Ford F-150 Lighting Switchgear Ford F-150 Lighting Switchgear Ford F-150 Lighting Switchgear Ford F-150 Lighting Switchgear

Instead, the focus was on the chassis, and particularly the suspension. Ford, together with the team from RTR Vehicles, developed a custom suspension with independent double wishbones up front, and multi-link design at the rear. Fox 3.0-inch diameter internal bypass shocks, stabilizer bars and custom control arms sit at both ends. Limit straps help control suspension and wheel travel.

Switchgear is a reference to the ability for the vehicle to be dialed in for either street truck or off-road performance. A swap of some components is required, depending on the aim of the driver.

For the street truck configuration, there's a carbon-fiber front fascia, carbon-fiber side skirts, a custom tonneau cover, and 20-inch wheels with Nitto NT420V tires. The street truck also has a lowered ride height.

Ford F-150 Lighting Switchgear

The off-road configuration sees the front fascia swapped for a steel replacement and steel skid plate. It also gets steel rock rails and a chase rack with two spare tires. The off-road configuration also boasts 18-inch wheels with 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

Ford hasn't said whether the F-150 Lightning will receive any of these upgrades, though they may be further developed for Ford's next-generation full-size electric truck. Scheduled to debut in 2025 and code-named T3, the new truck will be based on a dedicated EV platform.

The F-150 Lightning Switchgear will be shown to the public for the first time at the King of the Hammers race starting Jan. 25 in Johnson Valley, California.