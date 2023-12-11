Mercedes-Benz AMG has been spotted testing a prototype for a new version of its GT Coupe that's likely to be an entry-level option. The prototype is thought to be for a GT 43 packing the same 2.0-liter turbo-4 found in the SL 43 convertible that arrived for the 2023 model year in the U.S.

The 2023 model year is the last for the Chrysler 300, at least in its current form as an electric successor is rumored to be in the works. Production of the current 300 will cease no later than Dec. 31, but the 300C performance option has already ceased production, with the final car rolling off the line on Dec. 8.

A Subaru rally car piloted by Ken Block is currently up for sale via an online auction hosted by Bring a Trailer. The car started out life as a 2004 Subaru Impreza RS that was written off in 2005 due to extensive water damage. It was eventually turned into a rally car in 2006 and driven by Block in a number of X Games rally events.

