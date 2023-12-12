Mercedes-Benz AMG revealed a new range-topping version of the SL roadster. Rated at a peak 805 hp, the car pairs a twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor in a plug-in hybrid configuration that we'll also see in AMG's related GT Coupe.

Porsche confirmed a few details for its electric Macan due on sale in 2024. It's being developed with an Audi Q6 E-Tron, and both vehicles will use the new PPE platform of Audi and Porsche's Volkswagen Group parent. The Macan will feature an 800-volt electrical system, rear-wheel steering, and an augmented reality head-up display.

Ford has a new version of its monster 7.3-liter V-8 known to fans as Godzilla. The new version has been nicknamed the Megazilla, and it boasts even more power and torque. While the Godzilla is used in some of Ford's pickup trucks, the Megazilla is available strictly in crate form.

