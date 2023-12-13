Audi is working on a redesign for the A7, and this time there will be additional body styles to the regular Sportback hatch. One of the body styles will be an Avant wagon, a prototype for which was spotted. It will take over for the gas-powered A6 Avant after the A6 line goes the electric route.

An electric option will be added to the Range Rover lineup next year, and JLR is currently accepting reservations. No details have been released apart from the electric Range Rover using the same MLA platform that underpins the current gas-powered SUV.

Genesis revealed an update to its G80 that should reach U.S. showrooms next year. The mid-size sedan's handsome lines remain untouched but the cabin has seen a revamp, with the dash taking on a single 27-inch panel combining the digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Audi A7 Avant spy shots: A6 wagon's replacement spotted

Reservations for Range Rover EV open ahead of 2024 debut

Genesis reveals refreshed G80 featuring revamped dash

2024 Honda Ridgeline gets $950 bump to start at $41,125

2024 Lexus GX delivers luxury and off-road cred from $64,250

Review: 2024 Chevy Blazer EV sets a new heartbeat for America

Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalist

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

New Rezvani Beast lands in 2024 with more than 1,000 hp

Ford opts to slow F-150 Lightning EV production, not lower price