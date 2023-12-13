Audi is working on a redesign for the A7, and this time there will be additional body styles to the regular Sportback hatch. One of the body styles will be an Avant wagon, a prototype for which was spotted. It will take over for the gas-powered A6 Avant after the A6 line goes the electric route.
An electric option will be added to the Range Rover lineup next year, and JLR is currently accepting reservations. No details have been released apart from the electric Range Rover using the same MLA platform that underpins the current gas-powered SUV.
Genesis revealed an update to its G80 that should reach U.S. showrooms next year. The mid-size sedan's handsome lines remain untouched but the cabin has seen a revamp, with the dash taking on a single 27-inch panel combining the digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2026 Audi A7 Avant spy shots: A6 wagon's replacement spotted
Reservations for Range Rover EV open ahead of 2024 debut
Genesis reveals refreshed G80 featuring revamped dash
2024 Honda Ridgeline gets $950 bump to start at $41,125
2024 Lexus GX delivers luxury and off-road cred from $64,250
Review: 2024 Chevy Blazer EV sets a new heartbeat for America
Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalist
Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
New Rezvani Beast lands in 2024 with more than 1,000 hp
Ford opts to slow F-150 Lightning EV production, not lower price