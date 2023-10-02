Daimler Truck last week announced the successful trial of its Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck prototype, which saw the hydrogen-electric semi-trailer truck complete 1,047 kilometers on a single fill of hydrogen, or 650 miles.

The journey, completed with zero CO2 emissions, saw the truck cross Germany, starting from Woerth am Rhein and ending in Berlin. It was conducted with a full load (gross weight of 80,000 pounds) and is comparable to the distance covered by current diesel-powered trucks.

First previewed in 2020 in the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck concept, the truck's powertrain features a pair of electric motors, where each motor can deliver a continuous 308 hp and 1,163 lb-ft of torque and peak 442 hp and 1,527 lb-ft.

Normally the motors draw energy from a hydrogen fuel-cell stack but during high-load situations, energy is also drawn from a battery. The battery has a relatively small capacity since it's only used temporarily, like when the truck is conducting a pass or climbing a steep hill.

Cellcentric twin-fuel-cell system for heavy-duty application

The truck is fitted with liquid hydrogen storage tanks, chosen because they're smaller than tanks required for gaseous hydrogen. There are two 88-pound tanks. According to Daimler Trucks, the hydrogen can be kept at a low temperature for a sufficiently long time without active cooling due to insulation.

The fuel cell component of the powertrain is a development of Cellcentric, a joint venture between Daimler Trucks and the Volvo Group commercial vehicles company. Cellcentric has previously hinted at producing fuel cells at scale by 2025.

While the prototype in the trial is based on a Mercedes-Benz Actros, its powertrain could potentially end up in trucks and buses from other Daimler Truck brands such as Freightliner, Western Star and Fuso, as well as the brands operated by Volvo Group.

Daimler Trucks is also developing battery-electric trucks for shorter routes and already has some on sale, like the Fuso eCanter and Mercedes-Benz eActros.