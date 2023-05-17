The Range Rover was just redesigned for the 2022 model year, but is already receiving some updates for 2023. Among the updates are new levels of personalization for the range-topping Autobiography and SV grades, with the latter also available with a new V-8 delivering over 600 hp.

Volvo is out testing prototypes for an electric crossover that will be smaller than the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer will be called an EX30, and Volvo has revealed some of the safety technology that will feature in it.

Mercedes-Benz will offer a mid-size luxury electric van in the U.S. later this decade. It will be based on a new modular platform that will eventually underpin all electric vans from the automaker, and will include a version for camping fans.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

