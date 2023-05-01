The GMC Sierra HD has been updated for 2024, and among the updates are the new off-road-ready AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition. They come with upgrades that include a 1.5-inch suspension lift, Multimatic's DSSV spool-valve dampers, and 35-inch tires.

Bentley is working on an update for the Continental GT, and a prototype for the convertible has been spotted. The updated range will no longer offer a W-12 engine, and may end up with hybrid powertains only.

A one-off 1970 Plymouth Barracuda built for the Rapid Transit System Caravan that toured auto shows and appeared at dealerships in the early 1970s is about to come up for auction. The car has been in storage for five decades and has less than a thousand miles on the clock.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

