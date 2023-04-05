Ram used this week's 2023 New York auto show to spill all the details on its 1500 REV due in showrooms next year. The electric pickup truck promises class-leading specs, including a range estimated to reach 500 miles on a charge. And for buyers looking for more range, Ram has confirmed it will eventually offer an extended-range option.

Mercedes-Benz has launched a smaller sibling to its electric EQS SUV in the form of the EQE SUV. The EQE SUV is a mid-sizer, and we've just tested it in 536-hp EQE 500 guise. If that's not enough, a more powerful AMG version is coming next year with 677 hp on tap.

Porsche is always evaluating new options for its lineup, and it has come to light recently that one option put under the microscope was a mid-engine supercar sporting a flat-8 engine. Porsche was so serious about the concept that it got around to building a prototype based on the 718 Cayman, though the project was ultimately killed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Ram 1500 REV electric truck debuts with 500-mile range target

Review: 2023 Mercedes EQE 500 SUV takes a gentle glide path

Porsche engineered a flat-8-powered supercar, then killed it

F-150 vs Ram 1500: Full-size pickup truck comparison

2024 VW Atlas Peak Edition debuts at 2023 New York auto show

Preview drive: 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 hatchback shows why aero rules for EVs

2024 Subaru Crosstrek gains rugged Wilderness grade

Review: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Ford uses AI to make connecting a trailer as easy as hitting a button

Sila claims 20% range boost with silicon-anode battery tech