Genesis is preparing a rival to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, and has previewed it with a concept. The concept, like the production model it previews, is based on the platform of the GV80 mid-size SUV and features design elements inspired by last year's X Speedium Coupe concept.

Mercedes-Benz has updated its GLS-Class, including the AMG and Maybach versions of the full-size SUV. There's revised styling on the outside and new trim options inside, and for the AMG there's a revised chassis setup.

Cadillac is constructing another of its Cadillac House brand centers, this time at the General Motors Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. The site will be home to a personalization center for the Cadillac Celestiq, the brand's flagship EV that goes into production late this year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

