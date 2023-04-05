The Subaru Crosstrek has been redesigned for the 2024 model year, and the latest generation of the compact crossover will offer Subaru's Wilderness grade.

Unveiled on Wednesday at the 2023 New York auto show, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is the third recipient of the rugged grade, after the Forester Wilderness and Outback Wilderness.

The Crosstrek Wilderness boasts 9.3 inches of ground clearance—a half-inch increase over other Crosstrek models—enabled by longer coil springs and shock absorbers. It rides on exclusive 17-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires with raised white lettering.

Styling changes include a new front-fascia with hexagonal-pattern LED fog lights, larger wheel-arch cladding, a skid plate, a body-color roof spoiler, a black anti-glare hood decal, and gold-colored accents, including in the cabin. Subaru also adds a ladder-type roof rack, which the automaker claims can support 176 pounds while driving, or 700 pounds while parked. The latter is enough for a large rooftop tent and its occupants, according to Subaru.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

The changes to the suspension and fascia designs mean increased approach, breakover, and departure angles. Subaru quotes figures of 18.0, 33.0, and 20.0 degrees, respectively.

The sole powertrain is the Crosstrek's more powerful 2.5-liter flat-4, rated at 182 hp. The engine is mated to a CVT and all-wheel-drive system as standard. Unique to the Wilderness are tweaks to the transmission to enhance traction at low speeds on slippery surfaces, as well as a taller final driver ratio (4.1 versus 3.7) to improve the vehicle's climbing ability. Towing capacity has also more than doubled to 3,500 pounds via the addition of a transmission oil cooler.

The Crosstrek Wilderness will reach dealerships in the fall with a starting price of $33,290, including a $1,295 destination charge. An available technology package for $2,270 will add handy items like a sunroof, a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Production of the Crosstrek for North America is handled at Subaru's plant in Lafayette, Indiana.