A redesigned Mini Countryman is set to debut later this year, as a 2025 model. It will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains, and it will be the first Mini to be built in Germany, specifically at a BMW Group plant in Leipzig.

GMC's Sierra 1500 enters the 2024 model year with a round of updates. Key among them is a diesel engine as standard on the AT4X off-roader. The same engine has also been made available on the related Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG One has made its second production car lap record at a famous racetrack. The latest is at Monza, and follows a previous record-setting run at the Nürburgring last fall.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

