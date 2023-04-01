Lamborghini revealed its successor to the Aventador this week. The new car is called the Revuelto, and its arrival marks the start of Lamborghini's transition to a fully electrified brand.

2024 Hyundai Sonata

An updated 2024 Hyundai Sonata was also revealed this week. The design is much more modern than the outgoing car, and picks up styling cues that Hyundai has been introducing on most of its recent additions to the lineup.

2023 Maserati Grecale

One of the new vehicles we tested this week was the 2023 Maserati Grecale. The Macan rival marks a new generation of Maseratis and a turning point in the automaker's history, where at long last the lineup looks like a united family rather than a collection of outliers.

2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Another vehicle we tested was the 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. With suspension that's seemingly set up to accept a 35-inch tire upgrade right off the showroom floor, this particular Tundra makes a great option for off-roaders.

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

We also tested the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate. It's a plush full-size SUV, though it skips flashy chrome in favor of a more conservative look, making it ideal for folks not keen on flaunting their wealth.

2024 Kia EV9

This week we received more specifications for the 2024 Kia EV9. The three-row electric SUV will boast up to 300 miles of range, and eventually a high-performance EV9 GT variant.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

It's almost Easter, and that means it's almost time for Jeep's annual Moab Safari. This year the off-road brand readied seven concepts, including an electric Wrangler and a retro Cherokee.

Gordon Murray during sign-off drive for the GMA T.50

And finally, Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50 supercar is now ready for delivery after Gordon Murray himself completed the final sign-off drive. Just 100 will be built, plus 25 additional T.50s Niki Lauda track editions, and all build slots are gone.