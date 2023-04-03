The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, a sleek electric sedan featuring strong Porsche and Mercedes-Benz vibes has just gone on sale, and we've taken one for a spin. It's not the car for performance fans, but its combination of sharp pricing, strong range, and standout looks is hard to ignore.

We also tested the handsome 2024 Mazda CX-90. The three-row SUV rides on the automaker's newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform, and offers the choice of a turbocharged inline-6 or a plug-in hybrid powertrain incorporating a 4-cylinder.

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is just a day out from revealing a new V-12 supercar. His latest will be an open-top version of the T.33 supercar shown last year, and it was apparently designed prior to the coupe.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

