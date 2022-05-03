GMC's Yukon encroaches further into the luxury territory of its Cadillac Escalade sibling for 2023 with the arrival of a new Ultimate grade for the Yukon Denali.

First offered on the related GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for 2022, the Ultimate grade brings a number of premium touches for the interior and exterior, while also making General Motors' Super Cruise driver-assist feature available.

Unique to the Yukon Denali Ultimate is a set of 22-inch wheels with a seven-spoke pattern, in combination with satin chrome touches around the front fascia. Bright chrome is also used along the window and door panels.

The real party is inside where there is wood trim, front seats with 16-way adjustment and massage functions, and full-grain leather with contrast stitching. An 18-speaker Bose audio system is included, complete with headrest speakers with stainless steel grilles, and you'll also find a laser-etched topographical map of Alaska's Mount Denali.

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

The latest version of Super Cruise is also available. The hands-free driving system in its latest iteration supports lane changes, as well as trailering capability for SUV and pickup truck models. However, it still requires constant monitoring from the driver, thus ranking it only at Level 2 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability.

No extra power is available. You'll be able to choose from the Yukon's 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 or 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel. A 10-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive system, and electronic limited-slip differential manage power down to the wheels. Also included as standard are magnetic ride dampers and air suspension.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate starts sales in the fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

