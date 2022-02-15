This 1976 Chevrolet Corvette is not what it seems. Currently up for auction via The Market by Bonhams, it combines the body shell of a C3 Corvette with hardware from later C5 and C6 models.

This restomod is the product of Hungarian firm Protourergarage (also known as Hardcore Engine Builders), which specializes in Corvette builds. The car currently for sale was one of two early proof-of-concept conversions, according to the listing.

Underneath the fiberglass bodywork is a custom chassis designed by Protourergarage, incorporating QA1 coilovers as well as suspension components from a C5 Corvette. That necessitated wider fenders, which also nicely cover the larger wheels (18-inch front, 19-inch rear) taken from a C6 Corvette Centennial Edition.

Power is provided by an LS1 5.7-liter V-8 making 380 hp, which is a major upgrade over the stock L48 engine's meager 180 hp. It drives the rear wheels through the 6-speed manual transaxle from a C6 Corvette. The car also has C6 Z51 brakes and a custom exhaust system.

As with the exterior, the interior maintains the 1970s look but incorporates modern components. New Dakota gauges and a Retrosound radio were incorporated into the factory dashboard, and the seats were redone with new leather upholstery.

The Corvette is being auctioned off in the United Kingdom, where it's currently registered as a tax-exempt historic vehicle. However, the auctioneer has the ability to export it to the U.S., a Protourergarage spokesperson told Motor Authority. The pre-auction estimate is 30,000 to 50,000 British pounds, or about $40,000 to $67,000 at current exchange rates.