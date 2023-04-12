The Mini Hardtop is about to be redesigned and will be renamed a Cooper as part of the process. Mini has provided an early look at the vehicle, which is coming as a 2025 model in both electric- and gas-powered guises.

BMW's XM has spawned a more powerful range-topper dubbed the Label Red. It's due for the 2024 model year and is coming with 738 hp on tap, making it the most powerful BMW road car to date.

The EPA has issued a new proposal for curbs on emissions of the national vehicle fleet. If approved, the curbs will be introduced gradually starting from the 2027 model year and running through 2032. They require that roughly two thirds of all new vehicles sales are electric by that end date.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

