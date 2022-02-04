We played in the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, slid behind the wheel of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, and saw the reveal of the Aston Martin DBX707. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We found ourselves behind the wheel of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor during a Minnesota snow storm and experienced how the Baja-oriented off-road truck tackled winter. Spoiler: It's a hoot. Its width still poses some livability challenges in the real world, but that's easy to look past when you consider that the new rear coil suspension smooths out the ride.

Mercedes-Benz brought back most of its V-8 models in the U.S., including the G-Class lineup, for the 2022 model year. While the V-8 engine has returned for for the GLE- and GLS-Class models, the E-Class is notably absent from the list along with the AMG GT sports car.

We spent some time getting to know the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ a bit better. While the build quality and pillowy interior shame any Tesla, it's the efficiency and fast-charging capabilities that surprised and delighted the most.

The 1976 AMC Pacer that starred along side Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in "Wayne's World" sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction for $71,500. It's unclear if the new owner screamed "Scwhing!" or "It will be mine. Oh yes. It will be mine," while bidding.

Aston Martin announced the 2023 DBX707. The luxury crossover SUV has a bullseye circled around the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT with 697 hp and a 9-speed wet-clutch transmission capable of launch control. Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said the automaker is gunning for Porsche's 'Ring record and lunch with the new SUV.