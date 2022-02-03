Maserati is bringing its Fuoriserie customization program to North America beginning with 2022 models, the automaker announced Tuesday in a press release.

The program will give customers more personalization options. Maserati will also offer three design themes—Corse, Unica, and Futura—representing past, present, and future, as a starting point.

Corse is inspired by Maserati's racing heritage, Unica channels contemporary design trends, and Futura is inspired by new technology and sustainability, according to Maserati. Customers can take a survey to see which theme suits their tastes.

Maserati created three customized vehicles to showcase the program, all based on its hardcore Trofeo models. As a refresher, these sportier versions of the Levante SUV and Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans all feature a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 producing 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

The Fuoriserie-tweaked Levante Trofeo wears Orange Zest Metallic paint, 22-inch wheels, and gloss black brake calipers. Its interior features Pieno Fiore black leather with Living Coral contrasting stitching and gloss carbon-fiber trim.

The Quattroporte Trofeo and Ghibli Trofeo both get 21-inch forged wheels, and gloss black brake calipers, with Verde Royal Metallic paint on the Quattroporte and Blu Maserati paint on the Ghibli. The smaller sedan also has graphics inspired by the Maserati Birdcage race car. Both sedans have seats upholstered in Maserati's Zegna Pelletessuta, consisting of thin strips of leather woven like cloth, with gloss carbon macro twill trim.

In addition to the Fuoriserie customization program, Maserati recently launched its Classiche program to authenticate and support restorations of classic cars. The automaker is also moving to update its aging lineup.

Maserati recently launched the MC20 sports car, and will soon follow that up with the Grecale crossover and a redesigned GranTurismo coupe—the latter with both internal-combustion and electric powertrains.