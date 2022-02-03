Maserati has introduced special MC Edition versions of its V-8-powered Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte.

A nod to the Maserati Corse racing department, the cars offer exclusive colors, wheel patterns, and custom badging. The available colors, Giallo Corse and Blue Vittoria, are also the official colors of Maserati's hometown of Modena.

Inside, you'll find carbon-fiber accents, black leather and denim trim, yellow and blue accent stitching, and an “MC Edition” script on the headrests. The MC Edition cars are also loaded with extras as standard, such as an electronic sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins audio, and Maserati's Driver Assistance package.

2022 Maserati Levante MC Edition 2022 Maserati Levante MC Edition

The V-8 engine featured in the MC Edition cars is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. It delivers 580 hp in the Ghibli and Levante, and 523 hp in the Quattroporte.

The MC Editions will be offered in the first markets from February, though availability in the U.S. is yet to be announced.

Although updates to Maserati's lineup have been lacking in recent years, things change this year with the arrival of the MC20 supercar, which is just hitting showrooms, and an entry-level crossover to be called the Grecale, which should be in showrooms by the second half of the year. Also on the horizon are an MC20 convertible and redesigned GranTurismo.