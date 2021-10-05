Bentley is celebrating 70 years of its in-house design team by bringing back some of its oldest paint options.

The automaker's Mulliner personalization department has gone through the company archives to identify some of the oldest colors used and then recreate them with modern pigments.

More than 15 colors have been recreated, forming what's known as Heritage Paints. The oldest of these, Dove Gray, dates back to the 1930s.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Convertible in Dove Gray Heritage Paint

Dove Gray together with Claret, Old English White, and Oxford Blue are the first of the Heritage Paints colors to be offered. Another that we know will form part of the collection is Sage Green.

Incidentally, Claret is the same color used for Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Bentley state limo built in 2002. The color is similar to the original Royal Claret that has been used on Royal Bentleys since the 1940s.

Bentley customers can select the Heritage Paints colors via the Mulliner personalization service.